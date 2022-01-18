• Defiance County
Reading challenge:
Defiance County readers in grades 6-12 are invited to join Defiance Public Library System’s (DPLS) Teen Winter Craze reading challenge, taking place Feb. 1-28 on Beanstack.
Beanstack is an online platform (and an app) that makes logging your reading, writing book reviews, and connecting with your reader friends easy. DPLS uses it year-round for reading challenges, which can all be found at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org.
The free Beanstack Tracker app is available for download in the App Store or Google Play.
During the Teen Winter Craze, teens can register and log their reading on Beanstack (plus any book reviews written) to be entered into weekly mystery prize drawings. The more you complete, the more tickets you earn for the grand prize Mystery Box.
Teens also can register for the challenge inside any DPLS library location, including Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch, and Johnson Memorial (Hicksville) libraries.
For more information, call 419-782-1456.
