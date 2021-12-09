• Defiance County

The policy committee of the Defiance Public Library System board of trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Friday at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance. The committee will review a proposed new notary services policy, as well as proposed updates and revisions to the DPLS personnel policies on vacation and unpaid holidays.

Meetings of the DPLS Board and its committees are open to the public.

