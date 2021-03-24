• Defiance County

The policy committee of the Defiance Public Library System board of trustees will meet at 4 p.m. today at the Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance. Agenda items include donated paid time off for non-union staff, a policy update to the probationary period for new staff, and updates to the personal leave and exit procedure policies. Meetings of the DPLS board committees are open to the public.

