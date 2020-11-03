To better serve its patrons, the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) has extended its temporary hours of operation and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.
DPLS welcomed the public back into its libraries in Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood in July following an extended closure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The temporary hours of operation at the Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch and Johnson Memorial libraries are as follows: Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Visitors to the libraries must wear face coverings and are asked to maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and other patrons and staff. Seating is limited, and touchless hand-sanitizer stations are available.
Patrons who aren’t ready to return to the shelves can always read and request materials online at www.defiancelibrary.org. In-person programming is currently suspended, but virtual events and other offerings can be found online at www.defiancelibrary.org/calendar. For more information, contact the Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456.
