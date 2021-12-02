• Defiance County
New service:
The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) has announced a new book-recommendation service for patrons. Visit defiancelibrary.org/picks or call your DPLS library to sign up for Lit Picks. Answer a few quick questions, and the DPLS librarians will put theri expertise to work picking out your next literary adventure.
Available to those 16 and older, participants need to fill out the form at defiancelibrary.org/picks prior to the 20th of the month to receive two personalized recommendations the following month. You only need to fill out the form once and can cancel at any time you wish to stop receiving our recommendations.
For more information, call the library at 419-782-1456.
