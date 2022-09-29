Defiance Public Library’s main branch has wrapped up its observation of the 40th annual “Banned Book Week” Thursday with a charm-making event for the community.
According to the library’s adult services associate, Hilary Gabers, Banned Book Week (Sept. 18-24) was founded in 1982. The Defiance Public Library has been honoring it for quite some time, usually with displays highlighting works that have been banned throughout history in various locations throughout the country.
There are numerous reasons why books have been challenged and banned in the past. At the library event, patrons were able to create miniature book charms of some of the most notorious ones. Examples of choices were The Hobbit, James and the Giant Peach, Twilight, Gone with the Wind, Little House on the Prairie, Where’s Waldo and many more.
The reasoning for these book bans range from irreligion, sexual content, racism to just overall immorality. James and the Giant Peach in particular was challenged and subsequently banned because of a scene where a spider licked her lips in a manner considered lascivious.
“The reason we do Banned Book Week is to bring attention to the books that have been banned, but are still out here to read,” said Adult Services Manager Renee Hopper.
Hopper has been working at the Defiance Public Library for over 22 years. Throughout her career, she has not seen any books banned in the northwest Ohio area, but she has seen them challenged a number of times.
One such example would be a children’s picture book titled It’s a Book by Lane Smith. The book was challenged by a local patron that was upset by the use of a curse word to refer to a donkey in the story.
Every book that is challenged must undergo a review process, said Hopper. As a library that serves everyone in the community, the goal is to try to reach a compromise with the disgruntled patron or patrons and avoid taking a book off the shelves.
In this particular instance, the book underwent review and was decided to be moved from the children’s collection into the adult collection.
Books being challenged and banned has been “a thing for years” said Hopper. “But we’re seeing a resurgence of of it. It comes in waves. Often, it’s just a group of people who don’t like the content of a book, or sometimes it’s just one person who tries to get it removed. I don’t know why it happens, we just know it does.”
Hopper and Gabers surmised that banned books have become a hot topic as of late because of bigger media coverage on it. The bans trying to be enforced in the present and receiving press are happening in locations like Texas, Florida and Tennessee, said Gabers.
Also, it is mostly school libraries that are feeling the pressures of possible book removal, according to Hopper. However, this does not mean it could not happen here, she added.
“Most (city libraries) have policies in place that help with all of this,” she explained.
One such policy is the collection development policy the library adheres to. This policy details how the library decides what to purchase and include in its collection. The review process is included.
“As libraries we serve everyone, but we do make sure what we’re putting on our shelves is factual. We make sure — and this is part of the collection development policy — we have resources that help us choose materials for everybody. We have trusted sources that we use,” Hopper recounted.
The library looks towards reviews from trusted sources such as Publishers Weekly and the Library Journal. A couple of their distribution centers also hire a third-party that will look through books objectively.
Although the library has this policy and review process, not all patrons will go through with it and will take matters into their own hands with book content they are unhappy with.
Referred to as “self-policing,” Defiance Public Library has encountered moments of mischief created by patrons. Hopper and Gabers revealed that there would be times that controversial books would get checked out and never returned. Or that they would be moved from their original places and hidden within the library.
They have no evidence that it is done maliciously, but they notice when it is the same book or type of content. For example, Wiccan books often go missing or similar things of pagan nature. All of “The Walking Dead” graphic novels have also disappeared from the library.
Once again, it is unsure whether it was done because the patrons love the content or want to censor it from other eyes.
When asked what a world would look like if banned book regulations were enforced, Gabers responded, “We wouldn’t have any books because every book could be challenged. If you think about it, anyone could be offended by anything in a book.”
Thus, while taking challenges into concern, the library and its policy prioritizes factual knowledge and maintaining open access to it.
In the words of librarian Jo Goodwin, “’A truly great library contains something in it to offend everyone,’” Gabers stated.
