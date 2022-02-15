• Defiance County

Notary service:

The Defiance Public Library Systerm (DPLS) has announced that it will now offer free basi notary service at all three DPLS locations. This includes Defiance Pubic, Sherwood Branch and Johnson Memorial Library (Hicksville). Documents to be notarized must be filled out completely and signed in the prescence of the notary to be valid. A DPLS notary can notarize up to three documents per visit.

Appointments can be made at Defiancelibrary.org/notary, or by calling ahead. For more information on notary service at DPLS — including accepted forms of ID and a list of documents DPLS cannot notarize — visit defiancelibrary.org/notary.

