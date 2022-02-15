• Defiance County
Notary service:
The Defiance Public Library Systerm (DPLS) has announced that it will now offer free basi notary service at all three DPLS locations. This includes Defiance Pubic, Sherwood Branch and Johnson Memorial Library (Hicksville). Documents to be notarized must be filled out completely and signed in the prescence of the notary to be valid. A DPLS notary can notarize up to three documents per visit.
Appointments can be made at Defiancelibrary.org/notary, or by calling ahead. For more information on notary service at DPLS — including accepted forms of ID and a list of documents DPLS cannot notarize — visit defiancelibrary.org/notary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.