Last month, Defiance Public Library hosted a session with local 3D craftsman, Theresa Renee, to teach patrons how to operate the library’s 3D printing equipment available in the Makerspace.
Makerspaces by definition are community workspaces that promote creation, innovation and the spreading of knowledge and ideas. These spaces have a variety of tools utilized in many different trades and hobbies.
In last month’s workshop, emerging technology librarian, Cara Bolley, worked with Renee to demonstrate to visitors how to print an object of their choice using the printers the library has made available for the public.
Renee is a veteran in the 3D printing field and shared that she took up the skill as a hobby initially. During the workshop, she showed off figures she had made in the past. She even showed one that she printed at home and was currently painting.
The Defiance Public Library has two 3D printers in their makerspace. The first is the traditional 3D printer that uses PLA and PETG plastics, the MakerBot, and the second is a printer that uses plant-based resin, the Anycubic Photon.
The MakerBot was purchased around 2016 for $2,000, with the aid of a grant from the Defiance Area Foundation. The Anycubic was obtained in 2020 for $189, said Bolley.
Each printer has its own uses and depending on the object, one is better to use than the other, according to Bolley. For example, the resin printer is best for “smaller detailed prints like figurines, game pieces or model making pieces”, she shared.
The MakerBot is best for larger items and prints faster. Also, it can print in various colors, whereas the resin printer only has gray resin available. This can be remedied by painting.
For the workshop demonstration, the MakerBot was used. The first step to 3D printing that Renee and Bolley showed is how to find the appropriate files for printing. Sites like thingaverse can be utilized to find 3D printing files of various objects for free.
Once an object is chosen, the next step is to splice it using a software called ChiTuBox. In this software, supports can be added or removed. It should be noted that resin objects require supports. Any changes a creator wants to make to their model before sending it to a printer can be made at this step.
With the MakerBot, 3D print files can be sent directly to the printer from the computer. The resin printer that the library has requires for files to be uploaded to a flash drive and then plugged into the printer.
Visitors are only charged for the filament or resin used, which goes for about five cents per milliliter for resin and five cents per gram for plastic filaments. Bolley shared a small baby Yoda (Grogu) figure that was printed at the library. She shared that the total cost for the figure was approximately 70 cents.
Bolley shared that there is also a new print tool that has recently arrived at the MakerSpace this month. It is the MyNT3D Printing Pen, a tool patrons can utilize to freehand shapes or fix prints that did not turn out as envisioned.
If anyone is interested in 3D printing at Defiance Public Library, it is recommended to reach out to Bolley to double check make-hours and make an appointment. Bolley shared that visitors can also send files of what they want to her e-mail and she can get it started for them.
For more information, contact Cara Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or call 419-782-1456 extension 1108.
