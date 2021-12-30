• Defiance County
Holiday closings:
The Defiance Public Library building, 320 Fort St., Defiance, will be closed to the public through Jan. 3 due to a staffing shortage and the New Year’s holiday. Curbside pickup of materials and take-home COVID-19 tests is available during the library’s regular hours today and Friday by calling 419-782-1456. Note, Defiance Public Library closes at noon on Dec. 31, and will be closed Jan. 1-3.
The library system’s branch locations in Sherwood and Hicksville will operate regularly and will be closed Jan. 1-3 for the holiday. For more information, visit defiancelibrary.org.
