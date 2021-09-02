• Defiance County

Book club:

The Readers' Circle Book Club, hosted by Defiance Public Library, meets at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month (Sept. 9) at Cabin Fever Coffee, 312 Clinton St., Defiance, to read a variety of genres. New members welcome. For details contact Renee at rhopper@defiancelibrary.org.

