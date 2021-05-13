• Defiance County

Photo contest:

The Defiance Pulbic Library Systems's "Pets Caught Reading" contest is underway until May 17. Share a picture of your pet "caught" reading a book on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and add the hashtag "defipetsread for a chance to win a gift card to Pet Supplies Plus. You alos can bring a picture into any DPLs library, or email your photo to adultservices@defiancelibrary.org.

