• Defiance County
Photo contest:
The Defiance Pulbic Library Systems's "Pets Caught Reading" contest is underway until May 17. Share a picture of your pet "caught" reading a book on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and add the hashtag "defipetsread for a chance to win a gift card to Pet Supplies Plus. You alos can bring a picture into any DPLs library, or email your photo to adultservices@defiancelibrary.org.
