• Defiance County

Storybook Walk :

Throughout September, visit the Storybook Walk behind Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a chance to win a copy of David LaRochelle’s “It’s a Tiger” and a DPLS tote bag. Either stop inside and fill out an entry form while the library is open, or share a picture of your stroll to the contest Facebook post between 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

