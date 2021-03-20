Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) will offer a slate of special events and activities to celebrate National Library Week, taking place April 4-10.
First held in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and observed in libraries across the country each April, including public, school, academic and special libraries. It is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions, and promote library use and support.
April 5-9, a different DPLS staffer will share a beloved Beatrix Potter tale via Facebook Live beginning at 4:30 p.m. To join in, visit facebook.com/dplslibraries/live, or stop by the DPLS Facebook page (@dplslibraries) to hear the story. Stories will be recorded for later viewing on DPLS’s social media and YouTube channel.
Additionally, children visiting any DPLS library (including Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch, and Johnson Memorial in Hicksville) during open hours April 6-10 are invited to spin the treasure wheel and win a prize.
The fun will continue on social media all month long, with staff book recommendations appearing each day of April on the DPLS Facebook page.
Patrons can also stop into Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., beginning April 6 to pick up a DIY book shadow box kit. Craft kits are limited and will be located on the shelf next to the library director’s office.
For more information about these, or any other upcoming DPLS programs, call 419-782-1456.
