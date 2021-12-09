• Defiance County
Committee meeting:
The finance committee of Defiance Public Library System’s board of trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. today at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance. The committee will review the November financials and the 2022 budget. Meetings of the DPLS board and its committees are open to the public.
