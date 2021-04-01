A new assortment of fun and useful items for checkout is now available at Defiance Public Library System.
It’s called the “Library of Things,” and its aim is to provide community members with useful tools and interesting new experiences, free of charge.
Items available currently include a telescope, metal detector, CD boombox, and a set of binoculars, with a disc golf set to be added soon. Items come complete with all accessories, as well as an instruction manual.
“The Library of Things was created to give our patrons access to necessary or unique items that may help with a short-term need,” said DPLS Adult Services Manager Renee Hopper, adding that the library plans to add several more items to this collection in the fall.
Items from the Library of Things are available for checkout for 14 days by patrons with a current DPLS library card in good standing. Excluding mobile hotspots, holds can be placed by DPLS patrons only, and Library of Things items may not be renewed. The items can be picked up at the Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch, or Johnson Memorial libraries.
The Library of Things is accessible at defiancelibrary.org/library-of-things, or by visiting defiancelibrary.org and clicking “Library of Things” under the “Resources” menu at the top of the page.
For more information, contact the library at 419-782-1456.
