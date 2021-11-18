• Defiance County
Libraries closed:
All Defiance Public Library System locations will be closed Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Defiance Public and Johnson Memorial (Hicksville) libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Nov. 26. The Sherwood Branch Library is closed on Fridays.
