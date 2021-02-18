Defiance Public Library System is inviting community members of all ages to celebrate Read Across America Day on March 2 by designing their own bookmark.
The National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Day, the nation’s largest celebration of reading, expects more than 45 million readers, both young and old, to pick up a book and read.
The bookmark contest will run March 2-27. Bookmark designs must be related to the library and reading, and patrons will vote on their favorite design from each age group. The winning designs will be printed and made available at all DPLS locations.
An entry form with a complete list of rules can be picked up at Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch, or Johnson Memorial libraries, or downloaded online at defiancelibrary.org beginning March 2.
For more information on NEA’s Read Across America, visit readacrossamerica.org.
A link to the bookmark can be found at https://www.defiancelibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/RAC-bookmark-contest-3-2-thru-3-27.pdf.
