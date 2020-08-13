If you haven’t had a chance to visit the Defiance Public Library System’s new Mobile Express van (bookmobile), there’s still time left.
In a continued effort to bring the library to all corners of Defiance County, the DPLS Bookmobile will take to the streets through August, before wrapping up its season of service with a final run on Sept. 2.
Thursday stops at the Downtown Defiance Farmers’ Market will continue through Aug. 27.
During June and July, 259 people stopped by one of the DPLS Mobile Express route sites.
Slight changes were made to the route to allow for the van to be made available to residents at senior-living facilities. The route, through Sept. 2, is as follows:
• Mondays
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Jewell American Legion Post 635, 07900 Independence Road, Defiance
11 a.m.-noon — Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., Defiance
2:30-3:30 p.m. — Bronson Park, 2104 Power Dam Road, Defiance
• Wednesdays
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Kingsbury Park, 118 Auglaize St., Defiance; 1:30-2:30 p.m. — Tiffin Township Fire Department, 1116 Main St., Evansport; 3-4 p.m. — Ney Community Park, park entrance, 251 W. Main St., Ney
• Thursdays
4:30-6 p.m. — Downtown Defiance Farmers’ Market (through Aug. 27)
