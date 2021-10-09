• Defiance County

DPLS book sale:

The Friends of Defiance Public Library Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St., Defiance.

Attendees will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for the Friends' monthly raffle basket and American Girl Doll baskets. Proceeds from the sale benefit Defiance Public Library.

For more information, contact Chris Korhn at 419-439-2574.

