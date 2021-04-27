• Defiance County
Library meeting:
The Defiance Public Library System board of trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting 4 p.m. Wednesday at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance.
Meetings of the board are open to the public.
