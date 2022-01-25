• Defiance County

Board meeting:

The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) board of trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance. The board's regular monthly meeting will immediately follow.

Meetings of the DPLS board and its committees are open to the public. You may view the meeting agenda at defiancelibrary.org/board-jan-22.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments