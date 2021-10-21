• Defiance County

Board meeting:

The next meeting of the Defiance Public Library System board of trustees will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Sherwood Branch Library, 117, N. Harrison St., Sherwood. Meetings of the board are open to the public. The agenda is available to view online at defiancelibrary.org/board-oct-2021.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments