• Defiance County

Holiday closures:

The Defiance Public Library System, including Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch and Johnson Memorial libraries, will be closed Dec. 23-27 for the Christmas holiday.

Defiance Public Library and Hicksville's Johnson Memorial Library will be open limited hours from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, Dec. 31. Sherwood Branch Library is closed on Friday's.

The libraries also will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 3 in observance of the New Year's holiday.

