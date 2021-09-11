Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) has acquired Nuwav Legal Documents, an online tool that helps you easily find and complete legal documents.
The average citizen can experience 3-4 legal needs every year, and many of those needs go unmet because of a complex legal system and the financial burden of getting legal help. Nuwav Legal Documents’ easy-to-use format helps you take control of your legal needs by searching for a document, inputting the necessary information and printing your ready-to-use document in just minutes.
Easily compose documents in categories like divorce, wills, power of attorney, lease agreements, bankruptcy, landlord/tenant disputes and more. You have the option to edit documents, print a blank version if you are on the go or enter the required information. Once you have completed the document, just print and close your session and all of your information is gone, or choose to create a profile and save your unfinished document until you are ready to complete it.
To access Nuwav Legal Documents, visit defiancelibrary.org and click Nuwav under the resources menu. For more information, contact the library at 419-782-1456.
