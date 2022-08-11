Several dozen issues were filed for the Nov. 8 election in area counties before a filing deadline for them passed at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Local and state partisan candidates for the same election were subject to earlier filing deadlines to make their respective parties’ primaries while Independents had until May. The list of these candidates, detailed earlier this year in Crescent-News editions, will be included in general election coverage in coming months.
The only candidates who could still file for the Nov. 8 election are write-ins who have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 to do so.
The filings that were subject to Wednesday’s deadline include, by county:
Defiance
Four issues were brought forward for various voters in Defiance County to decide on Nov. 8, and two of them will be placed before all county voters.
One of those is the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ (DD) 1.9-mill property tax levy. DD officials are asking voters to make this levy permanent (continuing), instead of keeping it at the current six-year interval.
The other countywide issue that met Wednesday’s deadline is the Defiance Public Library System’s 0.75-mill, 5-year property tax renewal for operating expenses. This will serve not only the main branch in Defiance, but branches in Hicksville and Sherwood.
All issues that met Wednesday’s filing deadline in Defiance County:
Defiance Public Library: a 0.75-mill, 5-year renewal levy for operating expenses of the Defiance Public Library System.
Defiance City Schools: a 5.41-mill, 5-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
Defiance County MRDD: a 1.9-mill, continuing levy for operating expenses. The levy has been a continuing levy for six years, but officials are requesting that voters make it permanent.
Washington Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Fulton
WAUSEON — Eleven ballot issues were filed here before Wednesday’s deadline passed.
Chesterfield Township: a 0.7-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection and EMS.
Evergreen Local School District: a 0.25%, 5-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses.
Fulton County: a 0.5-mill renewal levy with an additional 0.1-mill for a final rate of 0.6-mill for 10 years to carry out health department programs.
Fulton County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy to help operate Fulton County’s 911 system.
Fayette Local Schools: a 7-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
German Township: a 0.5-mill renewal levy with an additional 0.5 mill for a total of 1 mill for five years.
Fulton Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
York Township: a 1-mill replacement levy with an additional 1 mill for a final rate of 2 mills for five years for fire protection and EMS.
Royalton Township/Lyons Village: a Sunday sales option for Wolf It Down BBQ, LLC, 122 Morenci St., Lyons.
Wauseon Precinct 5: a Sunday sales option for Skye Cinema, 455 Airport Highway.
Wauseon Precinct 4: a Sunday sales option for Triangular Processing, Inc., dba The Table on Fulton, 206 N. Fulton St.
Henry
NAPOLEON — Only a few issues made Wednesday’s filing deadline in Henry County.
Henry County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining senior citizens programs and facilities.
Marion Township: an additional 2.75-mill, continuing levy for fire and rescue personnel.
Henry County South Joint Ambulance District: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal for operating expenses.
Paulding
PAULDING — Attempts were made to secure information about this county’s election filings, but a technical error in an email communication with the board of elections could not be resolved before press time Wednesday.
Putnam
OTTAWA — In all 25 issues were filed here before Wednesday’s deadline expired.
Apollo Career Center: a 0.19-mill, 10-year renewal levy for building construction and maintenance.
Belmore Village: a 6-mill renewal levy and an additional 1-mill, 5-year property tax for a final rate of 7 mills for current expenses.
Blanchard Township: an 2-mill, 5-year property tax for road construction and repair.
Blanchard Township: a 1-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District: a 1.23-mill, 20 year bond issue for constructing a firehouse and related improvements.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District: an additional 2-mill, 5-year property tax for fire and EMS service.
Dupont Village: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Jackson Township: a 0.8-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Jackson Township: an additional 5-mill, 5-year property tax for road construction and repair.
Jackson Township: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Jennings Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Leipsic Village: a 0.6-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Leipsic Village: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Liberty Township: a 1.25-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection and EMS.
Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements.
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools: an additional 3.15-mill, 5-year property tax for permanent improvements.
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools: a 0.75%, 10-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses.
Pandora Village: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Putnam County: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for senior citizens.
Putnam County: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for health department expenses.
Perry Township: a 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for road construction and maintenance.
Riley Township: a 0.75-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Sugar Creek Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
Van Buren Township: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Vantage Career Center: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Williams
BRYAN — Thirteen ballot issues were filed in this county.
City of Bryan: a 0.5%, 9 1/2-year income tax for operating expenses.
Williams County: a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal and additional levy for senior citizens services.
Williams County: a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal levy for construction and maintenance of improvements and expenses.
Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for maintenance and operation of cemeteries.
Center Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Florence Township: an additional 2.5-mill, 5-year levy for roads and bridges.
Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, 3-year levy for fire protection.
Maple Grove Cemetery: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for maintenance and operation of cemeteries.
Millcreek Township: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Pulaski Township: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Pulaski Township: a 0.75-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Superior Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
West Unity Village: a 5-mill, 5-year levy for current expenses.
