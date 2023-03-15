A proposal to implement downtown traffic changes aimed at increased pedestrian safety — possibly by fall — moved along with Defiance City Council's approval of a related design contract Tuesday night.
An ordinance in that matter was one of four legislative items passed by council, including one concerning long-standing discussions with Ohio EPA on mandated wastewater projects (see related story).
The downtown safety-related ordinance allows a contract with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, to design improvements at certain intersections.
Mannik & Smith's cost is $36,000 with 90% of this amount to be covered by a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) grant. Ninety percent of the construction costs for the project also will be funded by the grant.
According to the ordinance, "no right turn on red" signs will be installed at various intersections on Clinton Street, between High and Fifth streets, along with the establishment of "high visibility crosswalks" while "signal timing changes" and "pedestrian lead phasing times" will be implemented as well.
The latter refers to the elimination of left hand turns (heading west) for vehicles driving north on North Clinton Street at Second Street.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler asked if traffic counts there had been surveyed.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow answered affirmatively, but said left turn counts at Second and Clinton were "pretty insignificant."
She said the traffic changes should be completed by fall.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance vacating public right-of-way on several parcels of land around Arps Dairy, Inc., on North Clinton Street. The legislation passed after a third and final reading.
• council passed an ordinance allowing a contract with Stykemain Chevrolet, Defiance, for purchase of a Ford F-550 for the water pollution control division. The cost is $64,053.
• Finance Director Kim Sprague noted two expenditures requiring council's notification, but not its approval: $24,558 for firefighter turnout gear and $20,000 for wastewater treatment chemicals.
• Sprague informed council that she will be investing some general fund money in a higher interest-bearing account (4.5%) than the present account (0.15% interest). She also noted that the city has been selected randomly for an Ohio Public Employees Retirement System audit.
• Mack announced that the city has been selected as a "Tree City USA" for the 28th straight year, and reminded that Clean Up Your Parks Day is scheduled April 8 while a spay and neuter mobile clinic for feral cats — organized by the Fort Defiance Humane Society and funded by the city — will be held on April 17.
