If you've driven in downtown Defiance within 24 hours of a snowstorm, you might find your way, or your view, a little obstructed by snow piles.
But come back the following morning and the snow piled in the middle of downtown streets might be gone, or at least almost gone. That's because downtown snow removal is a nocturnal business for Defiance city crews.
"We always do the picking up at night because of traffic reasons," said the city's assistant director of service, D.J. Zeedyk.
A crew of 11 — drawing employees not only from the city's street department but water distribution and others — had occasion for another downtown snow removal effort overnight Tuesday following the biggest snowstorm of the year Monday night.
As in past downtown snow removal efforts, the work began at 11 p.m. Tuesday and continued overnight into Wednesday.
Snow removal efforts downtown have become a bit easier in the last several years thanks to a loader made by the Trackless Vehicles company in Ontario, Canada. The equipment has sped up downtown clean-up, according to Zeedyk.
"We're better at it now than we were 10 years ago," he explained. "We used to haul everything with a front-end loader. It took about 50% longer than when we do it now. It's constant, like a big snow blower."
The machine continuously loads the snow — piled in the middle of downtown streets by crews when they initially plowed them — onto one of five dump trucks. The vehicles then unload their cargo in the far reaches of Kingsbury Park near a wastewater lift station or, perhaps, Riverside Park's parking lot.
A front-end loader also is used for heavier wet snow and to aid in the removal effort, which this week extended on Clinton Street from the Maumee River to Arabella Street and on side streets to Jefferson and Jackson avenues.
A couple of pickup trucks are employed as well, according to Zeedyk, with one helping with traffic control and another equipped with a plow to help clean up any snow that remains as crews move through the downtown.
Typically, crews wrap up their task by a little after sunrise, although larger snows — like Monday night's — sometimes make for a longer shift. But by then they will almost surely have completed work on what will be the busiest streets (Clinton and Second) during the morning commute.
The effort is concluded with city crews salting downtown streets to melt any residual snow and ice.
The police department also has a role in downtown snow removal as enforcers of the mayor's parking ban.
The city uses the social media message system Nixle and other traditional media to spread the word about the parking ban. But if vehicles remain downtown, the police department tries to contact the owners just before snow removal begins to advise them to move them.
If that is not successful, then police will summon a wrecker service to have the vehicle, or vehicles towed.
While no vehicles needed towing during the last overnight snow removal effort in January, police have had to have as many as five removed in the past, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer.
As for citywide snow removal this week, crews began their work at 5 p.m. Monday and continued for about a 24-hour period, hitting all streets, including residentials, at least once, according to Zeedyk. He said the city's goal is to reach every city street within at least 12 hours of a snowfall's end.
"By 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. we had been through every residential street," he said. "That's pretty good."
The city's director of service, Rob Cereghin, said the work was difficult due to the amount of snow and poor visibility. The initial focus was on major thoroughfares.
"The visibility was bad," he said. "By the time you made one pass through the mains you'd have to go back and do them again. It was very, very challenging."
