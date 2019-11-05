Barb Powers of the State Historic Preservation Office in Columbus (pictured) was on hand for a public hearing Monday at Defiance College to discuss Defiance’s application for placement of the downtown on The National Register of Historic Places. Approximately a dozen people attended the hearing in DC’s Serrick Center. A decision is possible on the application in December, according to Mayor Mike McCann, who attended. Although a separate effort, historic status was granted to Defiance’s former high school at Clinton and Arabella streets — built in 1918 — earlier this year.
