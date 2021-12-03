Downtown Defiance has a new festive look with newly strung Edison lights, but they're not just for the season.
The decorative lights were hung by city crews this week from side to side in the 300 and 400 blocks of Clinton Street, and may be extended to Triangle Park and the turnaround that adjoins Arabella Street there, according to Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB).
"We're hoping to see how we can incorporate Triangle Park to around Thurston Street," she said.
While the lights were installed shortly after city workers set up regular Christmas decorations, the lights will be left in place when the holidays pass. Holiday wreaths will stay up in the downtown until about February, according to Mack.
Cables for the lights were put up just before Thanksgiving with the first group installed as "our first test round."
She said the light idea surfaced during discussion about how the DDVB could enhance or beautify the downtown during the winter season, and blossomed when someone suggested taking a page out of a Hallmark Channel movie.
"... so we started talking about big-picture stuff and someone said we need to look like Hallmark holiday movies," she said. "At first it was a joke, but then we realized we could actually do it. and we pursued it and were able to make it happen."
The DDVB — funded primarily with city hotel/motel tax dollars — spent about $6,000 initially, Mack indicated. Additional expense would be needed to expand the lights further south as the cost is approximately $2,000 per block, she said.
"We funded the first round to get the project started, and then we're going to do a community-wide (fundraising) campaign," Mack explained.
