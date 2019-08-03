The Maumee Valley Car Club hosted the final First Friday Cruise-In of the summer Friday evening in downtown Defiance.
A host of old, not-so-old, and custom vehicles were on hand for car enthusiasts to look over.
The Maumee Valley Car Club will hold its annual car show in downtown Defiance on Aug. 14. More information may be found on the club’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.