HICKSVILLE — On Monday, the Hicksville Village Council approved a resolution authorizing the establishment of a downtown design review board and adopting design standards.
Collins-Guilford financial advisers and Bridal Village were two of the three businesses which wanted to update their premises using federal grant money. A third business, taking over the building once housing Haver Furniture, had been interested initially but has since dropped out.
Council tabled the resolution during a previous meeting, citing the need for further information. Council discovered that in cases such as this, a review board was mandatory.
Council expressed the need for three individuals on the review board; former councilman Shelia Baker, who was in the audience Monday, indicated a willingness to serve on the board. Council will make a final decision about review board members in the future.
In other business, council:
• passed an ordinance establishing benefits for Patrolman Christopher Taylor.
• received minutes from a recent police, fire and EMS meeting. It was revealed that one of the ambulances, a 2001 Ford with a 1986 chassis, has exceeded $9,000 in repair costs. The EMS will look into available grant money for another unit, and see how much the townships and Community Memorial Hospital would be willing to donate.
• heard village administrator Kent Miller is looking into whether the EPA would allow the village to push a West High/Chicago Avenue storm sewer project for a couple of years. The village also plans to apply for Community Development Block grant funding for various local projects.
• acknowledged an email from Mary Smith of the Hicksville Historical Society, thanking council for the recent proclamation in the organization’s honor.
