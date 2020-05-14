Visitors to downtown Defiance this week may see some new retail opportunities, given the slightly relaxed regulations concerning the coronavirus situation.
This was evident this week in at least two spots — on Fifth Street next to Kissner’s Restaurant and on Second Street next to Bud’s Restaurant — where tables and chairs have been placed.
Mayor Mike McCann told city council Tuesday night that he was “very pleased that they have chosen to do that.”
But this is strictly for the convenience of patrons who order carryout from downtown restaurants. These establishments aren’t allowed to reopen until May 21, but the rules aren’t completely known yet, according to Kissner’s owner, Karl Kissner.
“I’m greatly looking forward to it, but they haven’t finished writing the rules,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “We are all holding our breath.”
Downtown businesses can use sidewalk space for tables and chairs, but they must obtain a license-to-occupy public right-of-way. This permit will be provided free of charge through Administrator Jeff Leonard. (More information can be obtained by calling the city offices at 419-784-2101.)
As for the permits, McCann said “there will be some stipulations. I think (City Law Director Sean O’Donnell) is asking that the city be indemnified as part of that permit, and we will work through that.”
Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Director Kirstie Mack explained in an interview Wednesday that “this doesn’t have to be restaurants” only as “any business within the downtown can apply for this permit for a certain area of sidewalk.”
She called the free license-to-occupy “a great way for the community and the downtown to really take advantage of an opportunity.”
Kissner said Wednesday that a few patrons used the tables and chairs outside his business.
Restaurants in Ohio which have already established patio space — as opposed to a license-to-occupy on a sidewalk — will be allowed to start offering outside, full-service dining opportunities again on Friday.
On that day, another option in Defiance — the downtown outdoor refreshment area (DORA) — is expected to be available again, according to Mack. Established last year with council’s approval, the DORA allows adult beverages to be served by certain liquor-permitted establishments in special cups in public right-of-way.
She said the DORA could provide an “opportunity to eat carryout food” from a restaurant outside “and have a beverage in the downtown.”
In preparing for the reopening of some businesses this week, Mack said “it almost felt a little back to normal, which was a good feeling. We know things are going to be different moving forward. It felt good to do something positive for our community. We ask people to do social distancing and follow protocols in place.”
Restaurant owners will welcome a return to some sense of normalcy.
Kissner said Wednesday that business — all through carryout orders — has been slow.
“We have days that are busier than others,” he said, noting that his sales have been around the industry average for businesses such as his — about 35% “of where we were.”
On the front page: Barb Lasek and Lori Frederick take advantage Wednesday of sunny weather and outdoor tables at Bud’s Restaurant on Second Street in downtown Defiance.
