Defiance’s downtown became a little more festive recently when pumpkins painted in various ways were put on display along with straw bales signifying the season.
In all, 55 pumpkins were recently put on display through a collaborative effort, according to Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB). Her organization teamed with Kaitlyn’s Cottage, Kirchers Flowers and Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse to make the displays possible.
Kaitlyn’s Cottage had helped paint pumpkins in front of Butler Real Estate at the corner of Clinton and Second streets in the past, according to Mack, so she decided to see if they would be interested in helping out downtown-wide. She said Kelly Tong of Kaitlyn’s Cottage “loved the idea,” and so the partnership blossomed.
DDVB purchased 55 pumpkins and straw bales from Kircher’s Flowers in Defiance which set up the displays, Mack explained. A donation of small sign supports from Lowe’s also helped the effort, she added. (The small signs to be be placed by the pumpkins explain the partnership that made the displays possible.)
Several nights were set aside for staff at Kaitlyn’s Cottage and Kirchers to assist kids at Kaitlyn’s Cottage in painting the pumpkins. Various colors, faces and themes were used to enhance the pumpkins.
According to Mack, about 20 different people assisted in the painting effort which began in late September.
“This is is the first year we did this,” explained Mack of the DDVB’s involvement. “There were a few other businesses in town who had other people paint their pumpkins in the past. Butler Real Estate had Kaitlyn’s Cottage help last year. That’s kind of where we got the initial idea. We loved the idea of creating additional partnerships and promotions of all things we have going on in our community.”
She noted that previous decorative efforts in the downtown have proved popular with the public.
“We’ve had different decorations within the downtown, and we get a lot of very positive feedback from the community when we have anything additional — the flower pots in the spring, all the winter decorations,” Mack said.
