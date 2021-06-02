Downtown Defiance is about to have a few firsts of the year.
The first farmers market on Third Street will be held Thursday while the first Maumee Valley Car Club cruise-in is Friday along with the first "Family Fun Friday."
The downtown farmers market returns Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Third Street, between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue, noted Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, the event organizer.
She said 13 area Ohio vendors were signed up as of Wednesday morning, with products ranging from fresh produce to picked flowers, meats, jellies and honey.
According to Mack, various demonstrations also will take place at the farmers market, which is sponsored by ProMedica. She said ProMedica will have a booth where different demonstrations will take place as well as "conversations on how to use market items at home."
Live music will be provided by Brad Burkhart of Defiance, a singer/guitar player.
Since being established in 2018, the downtown farmers markets have been "very well attended," Mack stated.
The downtown farmers market is different from the farmers markets held by the OSU Extension Office in the Northtowne Mall parking lot. Those got underway in early May and are held on Tuesdays (noon-4 p.m.), Thursdays (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Saturdays (9 a.m.-1 p.m.).
The first of three "Family Fun Fridays" also will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, according to Mack.
These will coincide each time with the Maumee Valley Car Club's three cruise-ins scheduled for June, July and August from 6-8 p.m. on Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets.
Mack said the family fun event will feature a scavenger hunt for kids throughout the downtown businesses. Children also will be able to play with the big blue blocks — Lego-like toys used for building — that were available during the downtown Lilac Festival last month.
"They are very well appreciated by the children when we put them up for events," said Mack.
Family Fun Friday activities are being sponsored by Keller Logistics, she noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.