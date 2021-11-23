The public is invited to downtown Defiance for sidewalk Christmas caroling this holiday season. Enjoy the festive Christmas atmosphere or form a group and join the chorus. While caroling is open any day or time, caroler refreshments will be provided by History Studios, 422 Clinton St. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 1-8 p.m. on Dec. 17. Pictured are members of the Ayersville Pilot Choir who will be caroling on the northwest corner of Fourth and Clinton streets from 2-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
