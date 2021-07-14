The demolition of several buildings in Defiance's 100 block got underway Tuesday by a northwest Ohio contractor.
All Excavating & Demo, McComb began ripping into the northwest corner of the buildings on the west side of Clinton Street. The contract cost is $139,130.
The area was secured with a metal fence Tuesday before the contractor got started. While the adjacent sidewalk was closed, no lanes of Clinton Street will need to be shut down, according to Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
The contractor has until Oct. 29 to complete the project, noted Sprow. But she isn't sure how long the contractor will need to remove the buildings.
"It's all going to be dependent on weather," and "undetermined things" the contractor may run into, Sprow indicated.
The demolition will include removing the building's foundations and basements, and filling them in with dirt, according to Sprow.
"There will be fill with clean dirt," she said, adding that the grade won't exceed what was there before because the area is in a floodplain.
That designation allowed the city to fund the demolition primarily with funds from the federal and state emergency management agencies. The grant, which also funded the property purchase from Mark Haver, allows the city to undertake building removal projects in floodplain areas.
The only building in the block that will remain is Spanky's Bar. The contractor will have to remove an adjoining building to Spanky's and secure the bar's exterior wall.
City officials aren't sure what will replace the buildings, but because the property is in the floodplain no new occupied structures will be built there.
However, Beilharz Architects has provided the city with conceptual drawings for structures that could be allowed, including an amphitheater, clock tower replica and pavilion.
