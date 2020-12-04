Two programs aimed at promoting Defiance's downtown retail businesses will be offered for another week.
The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) and the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce — both with offices in the downtown — are teaming for the holiday season promotion.
DDVB's program (Think Local, Spend Local, Be Rewarded!) is being offered for the first time this year, and will reward customers of participating downtown retail businesses and restaurants, provided they spend at least $50. This can be accomplished during one or multiple visits, just so expenditures are made before the end of Dec. 12.
Those achieving that threshold can be rewarded by DDVB for their purchases made from Nov. 2 through Dec. 12 with gift certificates starting at $10. The corresponding amounts for purchases are:
• $50-$100 purchases earn a $10 gift certificate.
• $101-$250 purchases earn a $15 gift certificate.
• $251-$500 purchases earn a $25 gift certificate.
• $501-$750 purchases earn a $50 gift certificate.
• $751-$1,000 purchases earn a $75 gift certificate.
• purchases over $1,000 earn a $100 gift certificate.
Qualifying consumers must be 18 years or old, and will need to turn their receipts into the DDVB office at 325 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance by Dec. 16 to receive a gift certificate, according to the agency's executive director, Kirstie Mack.
The money to purchase the gift certificates will come from DDVB funds. The majority of these come from the city's hotel/motel tax, which provides much of DDVB's budget.
The Chamber's program is a bit different, and would allow participants to qualify for a future drawing.
Participants will receive a stamp each time they make at least a $5 purchase between now and the end of Dec. 12 from one of the 33 businesses participating in the promotion (#ShopDefi holiday passport program). They must have 12 stamps (or passports) to qualify for the drawing, and turn them into the Chamber office at 400 Clinton St. by 4 p.m. on Dec. 16.
According to the Chamber, a drawing will be held on Dec. 17 to select three names for "fun local prizes." The winners will be contacted thereafter, Chamber Executive Director CEO Sarah Tackett said.
"It's too early to get a sense of how much the community is participating, but the businesses ... all seemed to be very excited about the program," she explained Thursday afternoon.
As for the program generally, Tackett commented that "this year more than ever it's important" to support the small businesses "that all contribute to make all of our lives better in ways that we don't always realize."
She noted that "our small businesses and families have really been hit hard" (by the coronavirus situation), so she encouraged doing everything "we can do to help them" and keep funds local and in the community.
"We're excited to continue this partnership with the DDVB," said Tackett. "We've been good partners with them over the years and this will help support small businesses at the same time."
The Chamber program has been in place for a few years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.