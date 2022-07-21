New Bulldog paw prints painted onto several crosswalks in downtown Defiance last month are scheduled to be upgraded with new paint following the Maumee Valley Car Club's last cruise-in on Clinton Street on Aug. 5. The above photo shows prints at Third and Clinton streets.
The blue Bulldog paw prints painted on some of downtown Defiance’s crosswalks are headed for a makeover, and new bridge banners are on their way as well.
The decorative paws were put down on June 3 by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) and parents of Defiance High School football players.
The paintings took place at several crosswalks in downtown Defiance, primarily around Second and Third streets.
But some of the prints that were more heavily traveled over — such as at Second and Clinton streets — have faded, according to DDVB Director Kirstie Mack.
She noted that these were worn down “by tires and the weather, so we’re going to use a higher quality paint.”
This effort is planned — weather permitting — on the evening of Aug. 5, following the Maumee Valley Car Club’s final downtown cruise-in of the summer. The reason is that Clinton Street will be closed between Second and Fifth streets that day, so the painting effort will take advantage of the traffic outage.
While the effort is aimed at replacing the paws that already have faded, Mack is hopeful that additional crosswalks downtown can receive them as well. How far the effort will get on Aug. 5 “really just depends on the number of volunteers and how much time we have,” she said. “... If we have more time, if we have more volunteers that we can get more done then we will do the 400 block.”
One reason for the paws’ addition was to improve pedestrian safety downtown as city officials try to make things more walkable there.
“We’ve had a lot of positive responses,” explained Mack. “I don’t know if it’s necessarily helping the pedestrian safety issue, but any time we can draw more attention to where the official crosswalks are that’s better than not.”
The paw prints won’t be the only aesthetic improvement coming to the downtown. According to Mack, new decorative, permanent banners will be added to posts on the Purple Heart, East Second, Hopkins and Jefferson Avenue bridges.
According to Mack, the cost for approximately 30 banners was $1,000. They arrived Tuesday and will be installed by city crews when time permits.
“It just depends on when they have some gaps in their schedule,” said Mack.
