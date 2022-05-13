If the weather cooperates today — and forecasts Friday left that in doubt — a decorative, safety conscious addition will be made to a number of downtown Defiance crosswalks.
Planned is the painting of Defiance High School Bulldog paw prints in 10 downtown Clinton Street crosswalks, according to Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kirstie Mack.
She said six prints will be painted using stencils in each of the crosswalks in three different shades of blue — resembling DHS colors — following today's Lilac Festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The timing is no coincidence — DDVB officials and volunteers who will help paint the paws want to take advantage of downtown Clinton Street's closure today between Second and Clinton streets for the Lilac Festival.
According to Mack, DDVB volunteers and those from the DHS Football Parents program will paint the paws at the four crosswalks at Third and Clinton streets, and at Fourth and Clinton streets, as well as the southern crosswalk at Second Street and one at Fifth Street connecting the Premier parking lot and Kissner's Restaurant.
Unfortunately, the weather is an uncertainty. Rain and thunderstorm chances were in the forecast for today, and they were supposed to increase later in the day.
But if weather knocks the effort back, organizers have some rain dates planned.
The Maumee Valley Car Club will hold "cruise-ins" on the first Fridays of June, July and August, and these too will close downtown Clinton Street between Second and Fifth streets. The Halloween Parade would close the street as well in late October.
All of these would provide opportunities for the group to paint the paws in (potentially) better weather, Mack indicated.
The paw painting effort was sparked by an idea through the DDVB's design committee, and involves a partnership with the city's streets and engineering departments, and help from the DHS Football Parents, she noted.
Increased pedestrian safety is one goal, she indicated, especially in light of the fact that two vehicle-pedestrian accidents occurred downtown recently within the span of a week.
"Something we can do is add more interest and awareness of where the crosswalks are," Mack said. "Something other communities are doing is painting different designs in the crosswalks."
Said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann about the paw painting effort: "Beyond the aesthetics of it is the hope that the crosswalks are more easily identified to the motor vehicle drivers."
The paw prints will measure about 14 to 18 inches across, according to Mack.
"We're making them as large as we can," she said.
The paint will be applied with rollers so the effort shouldn't take too long to complete, Mack explained. Twelve gallons of paint have been purchased from Sherwin Williams for about $30 per gallon, she said.
"It could make a really big impact for a small amount of money and a great group of volunteers," Mack added.
