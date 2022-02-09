Defiance Mayor Mike McCann imparted some disappointing news to city council Tuesday about a problem at a downtown building site, but a necessary correction won't come at taxpayer expense.
Council also received a presentation from a city police officer on two law enforcement concerns discussed at a recent "Coffee With a Cop" event — distracted driving and marijuana usage — while handling just one legislative item (see related story).
The aforementioned downtown project is in the 100 block of Clinton Street, just south of the Purple Heart Bridge where several buildings were removed last year, primarily with federal and state emergency management grants. Eventually, the city hopes to build a new riverfront park (Gateway Park) at the site.
However, in the immediacy, the city had contracted for construction of a brick wall to protect the north side of the one remaining building in the block — River's Edge Bar & Grille (formerly Spanky's). While a majority of the wall was installed recently, McCann told council Tuesday night that it will have to come down and be rebuilt due to a structural defect.
The wall was built with too much of a gap between the old building.
In an interview after Tuesday's council meeting, McCann said the gap was six inches when it was supposed to be two. However, he was pleased that the masonry contractor admitted the mistake and will replace the wall at no charge to the city.
"The brick mason admitted a mistake, and they stepped right up and agreed to take care of it," McCann told The Crescent-News. "And that's really appreciated."
The masonry company is a subcontractor to the project contractor — All Excavating & Demolition, McComb. All took the old buildings on the block down and will finish off the project in the future with grading and grass seeding, according to McCann.
He isn't sure when the new wall will be removed and the new one installed, but said the contractor remains within a project completion deadline (May 1) and should be able to finish accordingly.
The new wall that was incorrectly installed had not been quite finished as it would have needed to be capped. As such, McCann said, "I guess I'm glad this was discovered now as opposed to a few weeks from now."
The city still hopes to establish a riverfront park on the site in the future.
Originally, McCann had hoped that funds would be budgeted in 2022 for design work. This did not happen due to other priorities, but he said Tuesday night that the city is "in the process of preparing requests for qualifications (from engineering firms) to do the design and final engineering."
He would not comment publicly on where funding for the engineering might come from, but if it materialized, this might open the possibility of a project in the not distant future.
"If it were to get done (in 2022) then that would mean we would consider our funding options to start the project," he said. "I think we have to see the design and engineering. The big question mark is what that is going cost, and that we don't know."
However, he said it might be "millions" of dollars.
