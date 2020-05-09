Defiance City Hall’s plan to use federal and state grants to acquire and demolish several buildings just south of the Purple Heart Bridge should be coming to a resolution within weeks.
The city’s plan is to purchase three buildings — at 106 110/114 and 118 Clinton St. — owned by Mark Haver due south of the bridge. (Also included in the same project is the purchase and demolition of a home at 124 Summit St. from a separate owner.)
Appraisals for the properties are being reviewed by the state appraiser’s office, according to Matt Spiess, director of special projects at the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which will administer the grant funds.
He said the review may take another two weeks to complete, at which point officials can make an offer to the property owners. However, no negotiations on the price are allowed, according to Spiess, although the owners could undertake a separate appraisal at their cost.
Thereafter, the property owners will have the option of accepting or rejecting the offers. If they accept, the project will proceed; if not, the project will end.
The estimated cost for property acquisition and demolition of the buildings and home is $973,000.
All the buildings and the home are in river flood plains, and are part of a long-standing federal program to eliminate flooding hazards. (The Spanky’s Bar building and a structure next to it are not part of the proposal on the west side of Clinton Street’s 100 block.)
The city would be responsible for 12.5% percent of the acquisition and demolition cost if the project proceeds. The city has budgeted some $121,713 in 2020 for the buildings’ purchase this year.
Although city officials are contemplating cutbacks this year due to revenue decreases caused by the coronavirus situation, the above project will not be affected, according to Finance Director John Lehner. The reason, he indicated, is that 87.5% of the cost is “leveraged” with FEMA and state grant funds.
Asked if the grant funds might be in jeopardy, Spiess said he didn’t think so.
“These funds were allocated clear back in 2018,” he said. “These projects have been on the books for quite awhile. I really think these funds have been a accounted for and can’t be pulled back.”
Should the property purchase go through, demolition should be accomplished in the summer or fall, according to Spiess. However, the grant timeline doesn’t expire until the fall of 2021.
“It’s our intention to have the buildings down this year,” he said.
City officials aren’t yet sure what they would do with the additional property. They would like to expand the city’s riverfront development, but as no new buildings can be built in the flood plain, this might be limited to park-like amenities like benches or shelterhouses.
“It would be basically riverfront greenspace,” said Lehner.
However, no improvements there would take place this year, he indicated, given the city’s contemporary revenue concerns.
