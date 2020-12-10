Visitors to Defiance’s downtown may notice a subtle change, at least in the 300 block, when they hear background Christmas music.
The city recently installed two speakers on lightpoles there for the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) to enhance the downtown’s ambiance.
The music was switched on late Thursday morning following some tests.
DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack told The Crescent-News that studies show how background music contributes to a “general feel good” atmosphere as people are shopping.
The two-speaker start is only the first phase of four that are possible throughout the downtown, according to Mack. Six more speakers are on order and will be installed as part of phase one, with completion by February or March, she indicated.
The phase one cost is $18,000, she said, with DDVB funds — generated by the city’s hotel/motel tax — and donations from the Defiance Area Foundation and the Justin F. Coressel Charitable Trust providing the cash.
The system transmits a radio signal from the DDVB office at 325 Clinton St. to the speakers, according to Mack.
“We’re working on three phases, possibly four, depending on how many repeaters we get,” she explained.
Phase one will be in the 200 and 500 blocks, Mack stated, with phase three in the 100 and 600 blocks, and the possible phase four in Triangle Park, located on the south end of the downtown.
The type of music will vary with the seasons and what city events and activities may be on the way, assuming these return when the coronavirus situation is brought more in line.
For example, when the city has its Jazzfest — typically held in the spring — Jazz music may play over the speakers. Otherwise, music such as the “top hits,” might be playing, Mack said.
Music will be aired from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., each day, she noted, but it’s “not going to be blaring loud. It’s very much set up as background music.”
