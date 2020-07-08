The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) continues to promote the sustainability of northwest Ohio's upground reservoirs as fishing destinations through consistent stockings, particularly of yellow perch and saugeye.
Perch have difficulty reproducing in reservoirs, according to Mike Wilkerson, fish management supervisor at the ODNR's Division of Wildlife's (DOW) District 2 office in Findlay. And the saugeye is a hybrid combo produced by crossing a sauger and a walleye, and are said not to reproduce.
According to information provided to The Crescent-News by Wilkerson, most area reservoirs have been consistently stocked by the DOW with yellow perch, channel catfish and saugeye since 2015.
Those species came in three sizes — "fry," which are tiny minnows; fingerlings, which may be a few inches long; and "yearlings" that might be a year or so old and are thus larger than the first two. Yearling stockings were confined to channel catfish several years ago, according to the information provided.
The Swanton and Delta reservoirs also received "catchable" size rainbow trout as well in recent years.
Although state revenues have been constricted this year due to the coronavirus situation, Wilkerson doesn't believe fish stocking efforts will be discontinued any time soon.
"I don't think so," he said. "At this time our funding is almost exclusively off federal aid dollars, boat motor taxes and fishing licenses, so that is not part of the general revenue fund. As of now, things are steady."
Specific DOW stocking figures each year for area reservoirs were:
Defiance
• 2015 — 70,000 yellow perch fry; 73,057 saugeye fry; 2,002 channel catfish yearlings.
• 2016 — 112,500 yellow perch fry; 75,810 saugeye fry.
• 2017 — 52,500 yellow perch fry; 73,185 saugeye fry; 3,672 channel catfish fingerlings.
• 2018 — 75,000 yellow perch fry; 73,216 saugeye fry; 3,663 channel catfish fingerlings.
• 2019 — 37,500 yellow perch fry; 149,040 saugeye fry.
Paulding
• 2015 — 67,960 saugeye fry; 1,686 channel catfish yearlings.
• 2016 — 68,480 saugeye fry.
• 2017 — 67,000 saugeye fry; 3,379 channel catfish fingerlings.
• 2018 — 67,584 saugeye fry.
• 2019 — 136,620 saugeye fry; 3,358 channel catfish fingerlings.
Archbold #2
• 2016 — 11,688 yellow perch fingerlings; 2,125 channel catfish fingerlings.
• 2017 — 13,200 yellow perch fingerlings.
• 2019 — 25,071 yellow perch fingerlings.
Wauseon #2
• 2015 — 50,970 saugeye fry.
• 2016 — 27,690 yellow perch fingerlings; 5,683 saugeye fingerlings.
• 2017 — 10,782 saugeye fingerlings; 18,600 yellow perch fingerlings.
• 2018 — 5,558 saugeye fingerlings.
• 2019 — 7,022 saugeye fingerlings; 27,472 yellow perch fingerlings.
Swanton
• 2015 — 1,016 catchable rainbow trout.
• 2016 — 1,001 catchable rainbow trout.
• 2017 — 1,004 catchable rainbow trout.
• 2018 — 1,196 catchable rainbow trout; 1,258 channel catfish fingerlings.
• 2019 — 1,003 catchable rainbow trout.
Delta
• 2015 — 2,051 catchable rainbow trout.
• 2016 — 2,012 catchable rainbow trout.
• 2017 — 2,007 catchable rainbow trout.
• 2018 — 2,193 catchable rainbow trout.
• 2019 — 2,001 catchable rainbow trout.
Fish were stocked by the DOW in area reservoirs this year as well, but Wilkerson could not provide specific numbers, stating only that "I expect that we will meet our requested numbers in 2020."
While the recent DOW stockings note the placement of only perch, saugeye, channel catfish and rainbow trout in area reservoirs, other species are present in many of them.
Defiance's, for example, has at least seven different species — crappie, largemouth bass, channel catfish, yellow perch, sheepshead, saugeye and bluegill. And Wauseon Reservoir #2 is known to have a good population of white bass in addition to harboring other species.
Wilkerson said the DOW does not presently stock crappies, which are present in most reservoirs in high numbers, and are prolific reproducers.
All area municipalities with reservoirs pump raw water into them from a nearby stream or river through screened intakes. For example, Defiance takes raw water from the Maumee River; Paulding receives its from Flat Rock Creek; and Archbold's source is the Tiffin River.
