The Fort Defiance Players (FDP) production of “Something Rotten” by first time director Chase Mason ran from the 21-24 April at the Defiance Community Auditorium.
The story of “Something Rotten” is set in Renaissance England and features the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, as they try to make it big in the playwrite business and eclipse their chief rival, William Shakespeare.
With the help of a second rate soothsayer, Nick Bottom looks into the future and tries to steal Shakespeare’s greatest play “Omelette” before its even written and perform it in a new theatrical form — the musical.
Nigel Bottom finds further trouble when he falls for the daughter of a Puritan bent on shutting down the theater. And Shakespeare has writers block and needs a new idea he intends to steal from Nigel Bottom.
The play is a musical featuring many references and jokes to Shakespeare’s actual works such as cross-dressing, famous characters like Sir John Falstaff and lines from Shakespeare’s plays. The play is for mature audiences with its language, topics and dancing as well as the suggestive aspects of Shakespeare’s own writing that is often omitted from high school texts most audiences will be familiar with.
The performances were all good with the leads, Ezekiel Tracy and Kevin Clark playing believable brothers who sometimes fight, but genuinely care about each other. Nolan Lantz, as Shakespeare performed a consistent British accent including while singing for the three-hour production.
The set design was nice with excellent use of the backdrop projector when transitioning through scenes and locations. The crew working to set the stage and run the lights as well as the musical accompaniment for the live music were all on time and performed those invisible aspects of a production very well, often holding the timing back while the audience clapped between numbers.
It’s clear that time, money and a lot of local talent went into the FDP’s production of “Something Rotten.” The play was funny, well performed and first time director, Chase Mason did a great job with the production quality set high.
This reviewer went to see the play on its opening night, Thursday and though there was some trouble with the microphones cutting in and out the play was entertaining, funny and at times endearing. The play also delivered an experience that the casual or more interested Shakespearean can enjoy.
This reviewer is looking forward to more from this local acting troop and hopes to see more productions of the same quality. “Something Rotten” was well worth the price of admission and gets a thumbs up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.