Commitments for donations to help the Fort Defiance Humane Society on two fronts surfaced at the agency’s monthly board meeting Wednesday evening at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Board member Gary Dowler noted that donations were needed for nine new dog kennels at the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15, which is in the midst of a kennel upgrade. The remaining 26 kennels are new, but Dowler encouraged donations Wednesday for the remainder.
Four persons immediately stepped up. Board members Julie Miller, Jeff Batt and Dowler said they would donate money for a kennel each, while a visitor, Randy Denniston, offered to cover the cost of two more, leaving just one unfunded.
According to Dowler, the kennels cost $1,200 each, while a Bryan business (Straight-Line Fencing) will provide nine kennels for $10,500.
The board approved a motion allowing the project to proceed.
Meanwhile, board treasurer Lisa Wiesenauer volunteered the $89 needed for a monthly Crescent-News advertisement for the humane society.
And Dowler reported that during the humane society’s fundraiser on Oct. 12 at the Defiance Eagles, the 50/50 drawing winner (Patty Schafer) donated the $1,250 prize to the agency.
In another matter, Dowler indicated that the board’s recent facilities study is expected to receive attention during strategic planning sessions in November.
The first session will be held following the board’s monthly meeting on Nov. 20 at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, while an all-day session is set for Nov. 21 at the Defiance Eagles. The monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Humane society officials are attempting to determine whether they can afford to build a new, larger facility, or expand their present location at the county-owned animal shelter.
The study — composed by Shelter Planners of America, Arlington, Texas — was discussed at the board’s September meeting.
In other business Wednesday:
• the board received the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 23 dogs were adopted in September, along with seven cats. Four cats were taken in during September, along with 44 dogs. Twelve dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 38 dogs as of Tuesday, along with 42 cats.
• board chairman Rick Edmonds reported that the humane society has made a grant request to the Defiance Area Foundation. Grant awards are expected to be decided today, he said. Edmonds also thanked those who assisted with the humane society’s fundraiser on Oct. 12 at the Defiance Eagles.
• approved the September financial report showing a net loss of $2,234.90 for the month. However, net income for the January-September period was $2,668.13.
• Dowler reported that the animal shelter barn on Ohio 15 was painted recently and a new roof was installed. He said new lighting will follow.
