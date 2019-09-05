• Paulding County
Donations sought:
The John Paulding Historical Society's annual Antique & Classic Truck Show is coming up on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Futurliner 10 is coming back. This is a rare and unique truck which is kept at the National Auto Truck Museum of the United States in Auburn, Ind.
Anyone wishing to donate funds to help with the luncheon during the event may do so.
The society is a 501(c)(3) and the donation is tax deductible. Checks may be made payable to JPHS and note "truck show" in the memo. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 93, Paulding 45879.
