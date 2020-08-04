• Defiance County
Donations accepted:
The Defiance County Democratic Women will host a drive-thru donation day for Sarah's House from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 15 at the Kingsbury Park pavilion.
The organization will be collecting copy paper, legal pads, steno pads, paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer, cash and gift cards from Meijer and Kroger for families served by Sarah's House.
No personal contact is needed as donors can remain in their vehicles while volunteers unload the donation from the trunk.
In attendance will be the following: Diane Mayer and John Hancock, candidates for Defiance County commissioner; and Nick Rubando, congressional candidate for Ohio's 5th Congressional District.
