• Putnam County
Accepting donations:
The Putnam County Office of Public Safety (EMS/EMA) is seeking donations of N95 masks, surgical masks, medical face shields, nitrile gloves and surgical gowns to distribute to the most vulnerable in our community and state. To donate, call 419-538-7315. Donated items can be dropped off at the Putnam County Office of Public Safety by appointment.
