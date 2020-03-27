• Putnam County

Accepting donations:

The Putnam County Office of Public Safety (EMS/EMA) is seeking donations of N95 masks, surgical masks, medical face shields, nitrile gloves and surgical gowns to distribute to the most vulnerable in our community and state. To donate, call 419-538-7315. Donated items can be dropped off at the Putnam County Office of Public Safety by appointment.

