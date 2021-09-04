RAW donation

Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 recently made a donation of $5,000 to the Returning American Warriors (RAW) group. Accepting the donation from AMVETS Commander John Rohrs (center), are RAW president Todd Nemire, (left) and RAW vice president Jamie Legacy.

 Photo courtesy of Returning American Warriors

Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 recently made a donation of $5,000 to the Returning American Warriors (RAW) group. Accepting the donation from AMVETS Commander John Rohrs (center), are RAW president Todd Nemire, (left) and RAW vice president Jamie Legacy.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments