Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.