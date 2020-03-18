MVGC conation

Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 recently donated $1,000 to Maumee Valley Guidance Center for its supportive service for veterans families program. Pictured are Connie Planson (left), CEO at Maumee Valley Guidance Center; Garry Prehaouser, AMVETS representative; and Jenny Hoeffel, supportive service for veterans families program manager.

